My remarks nothing to do with race, stresses Tiong

MIRI: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing wants to make it clear that his recent statement on Works Minister Baru Bian has nothing to do with race.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, said former SPDP and founding member Dr Roland Dom Mattu should not be confused by his remarks on the minister in the federal government.

“Dr Roland Dom Mattu, as much as I respect him, should not confuse my statements on Works Minister Baru Bian as racially biased or motivated by emotions. His (Dr Roland’s) allegations of racism are unfounded and disappointing, to say the least,” he said in a media statement issued to The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Tiong pointed out that Dr Roland, who was formerly SPDP senior vice-president and a Kelabit from Bario, was the one who had done disservice to the ethnic group in his statement on Friday against him.

“My statements on the Pan Borneo Highway including those related to Baru Bian over the year, are wholly unrelated to racial matters but based on facts surrounding the outstanding issues.

“Anyone can see that my statements, including my remarks in Parliament critiquing Baru Bian’s underperformance in ensuring smooth and effective completion of the Pan Borneo Highway, date all the way back to when he was first appointed Works Minister. Since then, I had taken to task his subpar track record in his duties because of the significant safety risks posed to all road users, and not of any particular race or ethnic background,” said Tiong in the statement.

He told Dr Roland not to be overly sensitive over any call for a more competent Works Minister because it was about who was fit to hold the post, not about the racial background that he or she belonged to.