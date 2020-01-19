Newborn baby girl found dead in monsoon drain at Bandar Baru Samariang

KUCHING: A newborn baby girl was found dead in a monsoon drain at Bandar Baru Samariang around 6pm today.

The grim discovery was made by a member of the public who was coincidently walking in the area.

Medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital, who were called to the scene, confirmed that the baby girl had died.

The deceased was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for a postmortem.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong who confirmed the case, said said a 19-year-old female suspect, believed to be the mother of the baby was arrested.

According to sources, it is believed that the suspect delivered the baby at her house and abandoned the baby girl in the monsoon drain yesterday.

After giving birth, the suspect who suffered heavy bleeding, decided to seek treatment at SGH where she was warded.

Police are investigating the case.