PAWE Sri Satok to be expanded – Chief Minister

KUCHING: The Senior Citizen Activities Centre (PAWE) of Sri Satok will be expanded to accommodate more users, announces Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, apart from housing permanent members who are the senior citizens, the centre is also open to some 60 students from poor families, who are using the facilities there.

“To enable more students to benefit from this centre, I have decided to extend the infrastructure.

“I have found a solution to the limited land space. I have negotiated with the land owner next door for a land-to-land swap,” he spoke prior to declaring the official opening of PAWE Sri Satok at Jalan Satok here yesterday.

Abang Johari said the land adjacent to the centre belonged to the Scouts, adding that they (Scouts) might be given a bigger land for them to run their activities within their compound.

He, however, did not reveal the land location that would be given to the Scouts.

“I have decided to expand PAWE Sri Satok because I want it to be the model for us to set up PAWEs in other cities and big towns in Sarawak. Once we have PAWEs in other areas, we would set aside special allocations to manage the centres,” he said.

Following the launch, Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang signed up as members of PAWE Sri Satok.

PAWE Sri Satok is a place for senior citizens here to carry out daily activities within the community.

It is an outreach and developmental service for senior citizens made possible through strategic cooperation between the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, other government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGO).

PAWE Sri Satok was established on May 5 last year, under the initiative of Petra Jaya Welfare Association for the people in Jalan Satok area.

Juma’ani is the chairperson of this association.

Its objectives include giving members a sense of value through the sharing of experience and expertise, as well as providing an alternative to the senior citizens from the low-income group to improve their quality of life in line, with the concept of ‘being active and productive senior citizens’.

Various activities are being run at PAWE Sri Satok, which include religious programmes, recreations, therapies, recovery sessions and health talks.

PAWE Sri Satok commenced operations on Oct 1 last year – coinciding with the United Nations declaration of Oct 1 being the ‘International Senior Citizens Day’.

The Malaysian government recognised this date as the ‘National Citizens Day’ beginning 1992.