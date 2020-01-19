PH will take results of Kimanis by-election as a lesson – DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will learn from the outcome of the Kimanis parliamentary by-election and will correct the situation, to win the support of the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“We have heard (the voice of the people) and will take this as a lesson to guide us in improving the situation in order for us to regain the mandate and support of the people,” she told reporters here today.

In the Kimanis parliamentary by-election yesterday Barisan Nasional (BN) retained the seat after its candidate, Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, won by a majority of 2,029 votes, defeating Datuk Karim Bujang, 67 of Warisan.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PH president said the government respected the decision of the people in Kimanis who might have been caught up by their own issues at the state level and the parliamentary constituency, including over the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

“The important thing is to see where we ourselves can improve, no doubt there are issues such as the PSS and all, but the PSS decision was made during the Barisan Nasional (BN) government and they now say that it is all our fault.

“This is not true. We made some improvements to it but probably the message was not passed down,” she said.

In September last year, the Committee on the Management of Foreign Nationals had agreed to issue the PSS to replace the three documents issued to foreign nationals residing in Sabah, namely the IMM13 passes, census certificate and Kad Burung-Burung beginning June 1 this year.

The proposal on the implementation of the PSS went viral on social media, raising controversies and confusion after the facts were misconstrued by certain parties.

In another development, Dr Wan Azizah said she has left it to the PKR Disciplinary Board to review and take appropriate action against PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was given 14 days to respond to a show cause letter, issued to her for allegations of misconduct.

“I will leave it to disciplinary committee because they have to be independent,” said the PKR advisory council chairman.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister distributed 500 cartons of mandarin oranges and had a friendly meeting with residents under the Pandan parliamentary constituency at the Pandan Jaya morning market in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile in BUTTERWORTH, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said PH will take the results of the Kimanis by-election as a lesson and would strive harder in the best interest of the people.

He said all elected representatives must work harder and focus on the people’s needs especially their economic needs.

“We accept the people’s decision in retaining the Barisan Nasional stronghold and after this I would advise all elected representatives to put in more effort,” he told reporters after the launch of Ops Selamat 16 and the Seberang Perai North Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations here today. – Bernama