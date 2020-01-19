SCGAA organises forum on tertiary studies in China  

SIBU: Students in East Malaysia intending to study in institutions of higher learning in China have to undergo tests to determine their standard of the Mandarin language.

This was revealed by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau who added that the Sarawak China Graduates Alumni Association (SCGAA) had been appointed by the education board in China since March 2017 to arrange for students to undergo such tests.

He was speaking at the forum on further studies in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Catholic High School here yesterday.

The forum organised by SCGAA was into its third year.

Lau, who is its permanent honorary advisor, said the forum provided a platform for students intending to study in China and Taiwan.

Although SCGAA was only set up three years ago its members have carried out numerous activities and tasks, he observed.

They have provided relevant information to local students, recommended them for studies and helped them in applying for financial aids. They have also visited various institutions of higher institutions in China and established ties with them.

SCGAA has also been hosting annual events and contests to promote the learning of Mandarin among primary and secondary school students.

“For this, we should appreciate and thank them for their efforts. Because of this, Chinese culture in Sarawak has been well maintained and handed down.

“It is a dream of many to study overseas and parents will not hesitate to send their children overseas.

“Students have not only been heading to Western countries, they have also headed to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan,” Lau said.

He noted that Malaysian students have been heading to Taiwan for more than half a century and to China since the government there has opened its door since the 1990s.

Lau also alerted prospective students that they would have to adapt to a new environment.

“Although cultures in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are similar to ours, there are differences. There is much to learn for the students,” he said.

SCGAA president Wong Siu Eing also spoke during the forum.