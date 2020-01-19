SUPP assisting in Kenyalang Gold Card applications

KUCHING: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching will help those eligible for the Kenyalang Gold Card with their applications at the Petanak Market today (Sunday) from 8am to 10am.

Programme organising chairman and branch deputy chairman Bong Lian Huan said Sarawakians aged 60 and above with the letter K on their MyKads can apply.

“We assist them to apply for the card by ensuring every detail required is provided, checking to make sure all information is accurate, and also making sure that a photocopy of their MyKad is provided.

“Most importantly, the form must be signed by the applicant. We will then collect the forms and submit to the Welfare Department located at Majma Mall,” he told thesundaypost when met at Carpenter Street yesterday.

Bong said the three-day programme began on Friday at Song Kheng Hai Market.

“We collected about 300 forms at Song Kheng Hai. We cannot estimate how many would turn up but we bring along 1,000 forms each day,” he said, adding that other branches are also helping with applications in their respective areas.

Senior citizens who apply for the Kenyalang Gold Card will be able to enjoy special discounts and privileges, such as discounts from the applicable companies for optical services, health services, dental services, reflexology, bus transportation, food outlets, pharmacies, retail, tailoring, hair salons, and also employment agencies involved in hiring maids.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will officially launch the card in March.