Technical rebound expected

The market started on a bearish note last week but rebounded to close marginally higher. Stronger ringgit has helped boost market confidence and more foreign buying. In the FBM KLCI, telecommunication companies have helped to support the index on 5G opportunities. The FBM KLCI increased 0.3 per cent in a week to 1,595.81 points.

Trading volume increased last week as compared to the previous week as the market looked for opportunities before the Chinese New Year at the end of this week. The average daily trading volume in the past one week declined to 2.8 billion shares as compared to 3.3 billion two weeks ago. However, the average daily trading remained firm at RM1.9 billion. This once again shows that the market was dominated by lower-capped counters.

In the FBM KLCI, gainers outpaced decliners 17 to 13. The top three gainers were Axiata Group Bhd (10.3 per cent in a week to RM4.60), Petronas Dagangan Bhd (5.9 per cent to RM23.80) and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd (4.7 per cent to RM5.17).

The top three decliners were Hong Leong Bank Bhd (3.4 per cent to RM16.96), Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (2.9 per cent to RM7.03) and Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd (2.4 per cent to RM16.86).

Global markets were generally bullish except for China. US and Germany’s indices continued to record historical highs.

US dollar continued to slightly strengthen against major currencies. The US dollar index increased to 97.6 points last Friday from 97.4 points two weeks ago. The Malaysian ringgit was stronger against the US dollar at RM4.05 per US dollar last Friday as compared RM4.08 in the previous Friday. It is at its strongest since July 2018.

Gold continued to weaken as equities market soar. COMEX gold declined 0.2 per cent a week to US$1,557.35 an ounce. Crude oil (Brent) increased only 0.2 per cent to US$65.10 per barrel. In the local market, crude palm oil (BMD) plunged 8.6 per cent in a week to RM2,843 per metric ton for a correction after climbing to a 3-year high.

The FBM KLCI rebounded last week and formed immediate support at 1,572 points. The next support level is at 1,550 points. The immediate resistance remained at 1,615 points. Therefore, the index is in the middle of the immediate technical support and resistance levels.

Chart-wise, the FBM KLCI remained bullish in the short term above the short term 30-day moving average. The index tested the 30-day moving average last week. It also rebounded and stayed above Ichimoku Cloud indicator.

However, the index remained bearish in the long-term below the 200-day moving average at 1,613 points.

Market sentiment was initially weak but the rebound towards the end of the week showed support. The RSI and Momentum oscillators fell below their mid-level but rebounded back above it. This indicates that the market sentiment turned slightly bullish last week.

The FBM KLCI failed to fall below the support level at 1,550 points and rebounded to form a new immediate support level at 1,572 points. This shows that the market is still being supported. A “Hammer” Japanese candlesticks chart pattern was formed on the weekly chart of the index. Hence a technical rebound is expected.

Therefore, the index is expected to test the resistance level at 1,615 points if it can stay above 1,572 points.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of you a happy, prosperous and healthy Chinese New Year.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.