Three injured in accident involving two 4WDs

KOTA KINABALU: Three people were injured after their four-wheel-drive (4WD) was involved in an accident with another 4WD at Sugud Old Road, here, yesterday afternoon.

In the 4.57pm incident, the victims were identified as Hidayat Amat, 29, Rolleo Justin, 20 and Randy Goliut, 27.

There were four victims involved in the accident but name and status of the fourth victim were unidentified.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre in a statement yesterday said they received an emergency call (MERS999) at 4.57pm.

According to the statement, two fire-engines with 8 personnel and officers responded to the scene and rescue operations ended at 5.25pm.