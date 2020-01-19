Triplets draw attention at polling centre

KIMANIS: Triplets Zaki, Zaidi and Zakaria Muhamud from Kampung Kelatuan here, stole the spotlight at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Our Lady of Fatima’s polling station in Kelatuan yesterday.

Met after casting their votes in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, the 34-year-old triplets, dressed in matching attires and hats, said they had never missed casting their votes since the 12th general election in 2008.

Zaidi said the three of them would go together every election and would arrive early at the polls to avoid congestion.

Zaidi, who runs a food business at Pantai Manis in Pimping, Membakut, placed high hopes that the would be elected representative of the area would walk the talk and fulfil his promise to ensure the rights of every citizen in Kimanis is championed.

“We young people want more job opportunities or income-generating platforms,” he said.

In the meantime, Zakaria hoped the issue of illegal immigrants could be promptly tackled.

“Their presence is worrying and increasingly out of control. The authorities must monitor their activities further,” said Zakaria who is a security guard at Jabatan Air Negeri Sabah.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen Chung Chin Pin, 80, also from Kampung Kelatuan, wanted the new elected representative to carry out promises made when campaigning at the by-election.

“Don’t neglect the welfare of the elderly and the smallholders,” said Chung who planted lemons in the Kelatuan area.

Meanwhile, retired policeman Juanis Puduk, 72, and his wife, Marlina Mantil, 70, were the earliest voters to arrive at the centre at 7.32 am.

He said the elected representative must bring development to Kimanis.

The Kimanis Parliamentary constituency by-election saw a one-on-one fight between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and the Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin. – Bernama