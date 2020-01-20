Boost aims to expand to more merchants, increase GTV

KUCHING: Boost aims to grow its gross transactional value (GTV) by at least three to five times more next year by expanding its presence to more merchants nationwide.

With the help of financial aid programmes provided under Axiata, Boost hopes it could reach out further to support lower-tiered merchants such as food stalls, hawkers, and others.

“This year, beyond users and our partnered merchants, we are focusing more on the usage of Boost.

“Between 2017 and 2018 our gross transaction value (GTV) grew by 25-times and last year it grew 11-times.

“Next year, we aim to grow at least three to five-times more in terms of GTV,” Boost chief executive officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah shared during a press conference before the launch of the e-Tunai Rakyat campaign held here recently.

To achieve this growth, Khairil said Boost is looking to be more inclusive by expanding to the lower-tiered merchants with the help of financial aid programmes provided under Axiata Digital Capital Sdn Bhd’s Aspirasi programme.

“We want to reach out to lower-tiered merchants through this programme and we want to help them grow so they could continue to drive the economic growth of our country,” he added.

The Aspirasi programme is a seamless digital financing platform for micro and SME businesses.

It offers micro finance and micro insurance services to help the underserved community achieve their business goals.

As for merchant growth in Sarawak, Khairil said Boost aims to reach out to at least 50,000 merchants across Sarawak within the next two years.

“We have expanded very aggressively over the last couple of years for East Malaysia. Right now, we are only 7,000 merchants which is still below what we want to achieve in East Malaysia.

“In terms of merchants, we aim to reach five-times that number which is at least 50,000 merchants across Sarawak within at least two years. That means, it’s almost every merchants across the state.

“We need to get to a point where it will be so convenient for our users whereby they do not have to worry about bringing enough physical cash,” he said

Sharing his sentiments, Boost director of Merchants, Eric Chong, added, “There is still a lot of opportunity to grow in Sarawak.

“If we look at our merchants we have Boost-ed all the main supermarkets and hypermarkets, and food courts here as well as all the big Sarawak brands such as Singapore Chicken Rice, Sugarbun, John’s Pie and more.

“All those Sarawak brands, we have already Boost-ed. Now, we want to bring that to the next level.

“We aim to Boost wet markets and other small players.

“With the e-Tunai Rakyat and with the excitement that it brings, we hope we could achieve this.

“Our customers now are still the younger generations, with this, we hope we could reach out to the older generation or those who are still unsure about the usage of e-Wallets.”

Boost is one of three e-Wallets chosen to be part of government’s e-Tunai Rakyat initiative.

To further encourage Malaysians to adopt the cashless lifestyle, homegrown and leading lifestyle e-wallet Boost will be rolling out exciting offers for users to enjoy with the RM30 digital stimulus as well as more ways to get even bigger value on top of that.

“To promote digital inclusivity, the homegrown e-wallet is also giving rewards for those who did not qualify for e-Tunai Rakyat.

e-Tunai Rakyat has a total allocation of RM450 million from the government and is expected to benefit 15 million Malaysians above the age of 18 earning an annual income of less than RM100,000.

Some of its offers in line with the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative include the Shake Reward with a chance of winning of up to RM8,888, offers on in-app purchases, bill payments, movie tickets, prepaid top-ups, among others which offer savings of up to RM1,888, additional rewards from referral codes, and the Boost Ang Pow Challenge.

Boost is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

For further information, visit Boost’s official social media channels on Facebook and Instagram (@myboostapp) as well as the official website myboost.com.my.