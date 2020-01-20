Chong reminds traders selling price control scheme items to display pink-coloured price tags

KUCHING: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen has reminded traders who are selling items listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme this Chinese New Year to display the pink-coloured price tags at all times.

Chong said this is to differentiate items with those that are not under the price control scheme.

“Last year, those found to have violated the scheme were not because they sold items above the maximum prices set but because they did not display the (prink-coloured price) tags.

“They were among the 0.001 per cent found to have failed to adhere to regulations, out of the thousands of inspections that we have conducted throughout the nation,” he told reporters after launching the scheme at Emart Batu Kawa Monday.

Prices of 16 items will be monitored for 14 days until Feb 2. The items are live chicken, standard chicken (slaughtered and dressed with leg, head, liver, gizzard and any parts thereof), super chicken (slaughtered and dressed without parts), Grade A eggs, Grade B eggs, Grade C eggs, imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China), red chillies, tomatoes, garlic (China), imported potato (China), White Pomfret, large banana prawn, pork belly, pork (lean and meat), and live pigs.

This year’s price control list saw the addition of three items into the price-regulated list, namely chillies, China-imported garlic and China-imported potato.

Chong also called on all traders to give their full cooperation to the ministry to ensure maximum benefit for consumers during this festive season.

He also noted that it does not mean that all outlets have to sell at very low prices than the maximum prices set.

“That is the range that they can sell up to. Their prices also depends on a few factors.

“Also some traders might have special discounts from distributors so they can afford to sell at lower prices,” he said.

Chong said before KPDNHEP determined the maximum prices for each item, they had discussed with the Agriculture Ministry, with wholesalers, traders and other stakeholders involved.

As for rural areas, particularly in Sarawak, the ministry also took into account the cost of transporting the items.

Chong also informed that about 3,000 personnel, including 1,000 price-checking officials, will be involved in enforcement operations throughout the nation during this period.