Civilian group aids cops in operation against drug addicts

MIRI: A group known as ‘Skuad Gagah Sibuti’ on Saturday night assisted police in rounding up suspected drug addicts in two villages in Sibuti.

Group leader Pemanca Ali Mudin said the operation, carried out at Kampung Kelulit and Kampung Bungai, saw seven individuals picked up on suspicion of abusing drugs.

“We assisted police by identifying the locations (for the operation). Of the seven rounded up, five tested positive for drugs and they were detained by police for further action,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ali said the squad aims to continue helping the police identify and nab those involved in drugs, which he pointed out is the root cause behind many theft and housebreaking cases in Sibuti.

“These drug addicts will first try to get money from their family members to buy drugs, and when they don’t get it (money), they will resort to stealing or breaking into people’s houses.”

He also disclosed Bekenu assemblywoman Rosey Yunus had helped pay the cost of the group’s uniform.

“Our hope is that parents here monitor the activities of their children to ensure they don’t involve themselves with bad hats,” he added.