Dr Sim: All SUPP incumbent assembly members to defend their seats in next state polls

KUCHING: All incumbent assembly members from Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) will be defending their seats in the next state election, revealed party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“What I can say is the incumbent assembly members from SUPP will defend their seats, while the rest of the candidates will be announced in stages. I cannot reveal everything now,” he said after officiating the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions’ media night yesterday.

SUPP has seven state assemblymen namely Dr Sim himself who is representing Batu Kawah state constituency, assistant publicity and information secretary Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang), treasurer Datuk Francis Harden Hollis (Simanggang), vice president Dato Seri Huang Tiong Sii (Repok), vice president Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing (Meradong), secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting (Piasau), and vice president Datuk Lee Kim Shin (Senadin).

Dr Sim, who is Minister of Local Government and Housing, said his party has a big pool of young and capable potential candidates who can share responsibilities and workloads to look after the welfare of the people.

“As a tradition, we tend to share our workloads and just like in the past, unless there are exceptional circumstances, we don’t encourage that (MP standing in state election),” said Dr Sim when asked whether MP from SUPP would be contesting in the state election.

SUPP deputy president and Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem is the only MP from the party.

In noting that nobody knows when the election will be held, Dr Sim remarked the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has not requested him to submit the party’s candidate list for the next state election.

He added that he is giving his best to serve the community of his constituency, Batu Kawah, and he would let the results speak for itself.