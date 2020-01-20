Dr Sim encourages young Sarawakians to have own house

KUCHING: Young Sarawakians must strive to own a house if affordability is not an issue, advised Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He observed that many of the younger generation in Sarawak “have a problem with owning a house” with many staying with their parents while some others opt for rental units.

“Yes, they have home, staying with their parents.

“For the younger generation to own a house is quite challenging, this is a world phenomenon,” he said when launching CityONE Megamall’s ‘Spend and Win Campaign’ at the shopping mall here yesterday.

According to Dr Sim, children staying with their parents is a worldwide phenomenon.

In Melbourne, he said married young people still lived at their parents’ house, and parents who had savings decided to downsize and move out while letting their children have the bigger house.

Given this, he agreed that “owning a house is quite a difficult dream to achieve”.

He said this was why the Sarawak government had launched the affordable housing programme Spectra Permata, 100 per cent Sarawak government programme, and Sri Pertiwi, a public-private joint initiative to reach out to the B40 group in the state.

“The Sarawak government has also allocated RM100 million for the Mutiara Finance to lend to those qualified,” he added.

Hence, he advised: “If you can afford it, try to own a house, because renting (a house), the house belongs to someone else.”

At the function, he handed over the mock key to one unit of Royal Richmond Gold 2-bedroom apartment to winner Chiong Han Kee, who was represented by a staff of Kenbest Group of Companies.

Dr Sim lauded Kenbest for offering the opportunity to a Sarawakian “to own a wonderful home”, and hoped that the winner would treasure it.

Earlier, Kenbest Group of Companies managing director Stephen Long said the campaign was aimed at drawing more shoppers to CityONE Megamall following the Dec 2018 incident that caused many tenants to leave.

He was, however, pleased to announce that more than 30 tenants had joined CityONE Megamall since last year.

Among them are SSF, Food Emporium, Sarawak Pay, BBQ Restaurant from China, Li Garden and Everrise Supermarket, he said.

“Also, Lim Kok Wing Institute of Creative Technology will be moving their campus to CityONE.

“We should not be discouraged, we will make CityONE great again,” added Long.

Among those present was Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.