E-Tunai Rakyat initiative: An important step towards digital economy, cashless community — Gobind Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: The e-Tunai Rakyat programme, an initiative that promotes digital culture and a transition towards a cashless community, has received positive response from the people since its launch on Jan 15 this year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the cash distribution, made through the three e-wallet platforms, namely Boost, GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go eWallet, was a positive and important step towards increasing the people’s purchasing power to stimulate spending and boost economic growth.

“It is also an initiative to promote digital culture and the transition towards a cashless society,” he said.

Gobind said the initiative also helped to accelerate the use of e-wallet in the society and among traders, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including retail business.

Emphasising the importance of a sustainable and vibrant digital economy to attract better quality investments and generate high value jobs to bridge the income gap, he said they were also essential to achieve the country’s growth potential.

An estimated 15 million Malaysians are eligible for the RM30 government grant from any of the three e-wallet operators starting Thursday (Jan 15) until March 14.

Under the programme, Malaysians aged 18 years and above and earning less than RM100,000 a year, are eligible to receive RM30 in e-credit through any of the e-wallet applications.

Gobind said the initiative was one of the projects under the RM50.3 billion allocation provided by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government over a five-year period to transform Malaysia into an entrepreneurial nation through the development of a digital economy.

In addition to the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative, various assistance schemes to ease the people’s burden have been implemented, including Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH), MySalam, PeKa B40, RapidKL Public Transportation Monthly Pass, Early School Assistance and i-Suri.

All of these initiatives are in line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s commitment under the Shared prosperity Vision which aims to make Malaysia a sustainable developing country with a fair, equitable and inclusive economic distribution for all levels of the society, he said.

He said for more information or inquiries on the matter , the public can visit the websites of the respective e-wallet operators, namely Boost https://www.myboost.com.my/rm30etunairakyat/ or https://support.myboost.com.my/hc/en-us/sections/900000011783-E-Tunai-Rakyat-2020; Grab https://www.grab.com/my/campaign/etunai-rakyat/ or https://help.grab.com/passenger/en-my/360036177691-e-Tunai-Rakyat; Touch ’n Go https://www.tngdigital.com.my/etunairakyat or https://support.tngdigital.com.my/hc/en-my/sections/360006435834-e-Tunai-Rakyat. — Bernama