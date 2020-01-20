I have been misinterpreted as declaring war on PSB, says Dr Annuar

SIBU: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dr Annuar Rapaee said he has been misinterpreted as declaring war on Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in relation to Bawang Assan state constituency seat.

He acknowledged that that he still is very new and too small to fight with the ‘big guns’ in politics.

“I always respect an elderly person and senior politicians. I never declared war with anybody.

“I am very humble with this because we should use politics as a platform to work together for the benefit of the people. We should not declare war among ourselves,” he said at SUPP Nangka pre-Chinese New Year celebration here last night.

Dr Annuar was the guest of honour at the celebration which was also attended by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck.

He said that as a PBB vice president and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone 9 Sibu head, it is his responsibility to ensure that GPS component parties remain united in Sibu and not declaring war on anyone.

“Is it wrong for me to strengthen PBB Nangka in Dudong, Bawang Assan and Bukit Assek state constituencies? No. It is my responsibility to strengthen PBB.

“Because when PBB is strong, we can be united with SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“I am sure we can win the five seats in Sibu in the next election. I am sorry if I have been misinterpreted as declaring war,” he explained.

The Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technology Research said that they lost seats in Sibu in the previous elections not because the opposition was strong, but because there were too much squabbles and in-fighting among themselves.

“I think this is the best time for us to win the seats in Sibu. We must help each other and work together for the people of Sibu in the next election.

“Enough of disunity and quarreling with each other. Don’t give chance to those who want to disunite us,” he said.

He also assured his support for any candidate that SUPP will be fielding in Sibu in the next state election.

On Jan 16, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had said that he would be defending Bawang Assan seat in the next state election.

Wong said that was because PBB had “declared war” on him by announcing that was it aiming to field its candidate in Bawang Assan constituency.

It was reported that more than 1,200 Iban voters from Bawang Assan wanted the incumbent to step down and give the seat to PBB and to be represented by an Iban in the next state election.

They voiced this out during the PBB Bawang ‘Solidarity Night” held here on Dec 21,last year.

Dr Annuar who represented PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had told those present that he would convey the message to the party’s top leadership.