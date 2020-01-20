KPDNHEP Sarawak lists 16 items under price control scheme for Lunar New Year

KUCHING: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has listed sixteen items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Lunar New Year from Jan 20 to Feb 2.

This year’s list showed an increase of three price-controlled items namely red chilli, tomato and imported potato (China) compared to that of last year, said a statement by the state KPDNHEP today.

Under the SHMMP 2020, the ceiling prices (either per kilogramme or each – wholesale and retail) for live chicken are RM6 and RM6.70; standard chicken – RM7.60 and RM8.50; super chicken – RM8.50 and RM9.50; chicken egg grade A – RM0.37 and RM0.39; chicken egg grade B – RM0.36 and RM0.38; chicken egg grade C – RM0.35 and RM0.37; imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China, not including Beijing cabbage) – RM3 and RM4; red chilli – RM16 and RM18; tomato – RM5.50 and RM6.50; garlic (China) – RM7 and RM8; imported potato (China) – RM2.50 and RM3.50; white pomfret (weigh ranges between 200 and 400 g) – RM35 and RM38; large banana prawn (weigh ranges between 41 prawns and 60 prawns per kg) – RM32 and RM35; pork (belly) – RM17.50 and RM19.50; and pork (lean and fat) – RM16.50 and RM18.50.

The state KPDNHEP said its officers will conduct checks on the ground to make sure that wholesalers and retailers had complied with the scheme.

“The maximum prices set are reasonable for both consumers and sellers, after consultations with government agencies such as the Agriculture Department and Department of Veterinary Services as well as exporters, importers, suppliers and wholesalers,” said the statement.

KPDNHEP Sarawak warned that action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the scheme.

It said that notices will be issued to offenders under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Sellers (individuals) who sell the mentioned price-controlled items over the ceiling prices, if found guilty, will face a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail time of not exceeding three years or both or a compound of RM50,000, said the department.

The department added that sellers (companies) who infringed the regulation will face a maximum fine of RM500,000 or a maximum compound of RM250,000.

“Those who fail to display price tags in pink colour will face a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a maximum compound of RM5,000 (individuals); also maximum fine of RM20,000 or maximum compound of RM10,000 (companies),” pointed out the statement.

As such, the state KPDNHEP advised wholesalers and retailers not to simply raise the prices during the SHMMP 2020 period.

Members of the public who come across any unscrupulous sellers are also advised to channel their complaints through [email protected], Call Centre 1800 886 800 or mobile phone app Ez ADU, drop an email at [email protected], call Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) 03-8882 6245/6088 or Malaysia Government Call Centre (MYGCC) 03-8000 8000, WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or visit the nearest KPDNHEP Office.