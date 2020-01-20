Mavcom penalises AirAsia Group, MAHB’s unit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has imposed financial penalties on AirAsia Bhd (AirAsia), AirAsia X Bhd (AirAsia X) and Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang), which is a subsidiary of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

In a statement today, it said the airlines had breached the consumer protection code and the airport operator failed to meet the standards on the quality of service.

The financial penalties imposed on AirAsia and AirAsia X, amounting to RM2 million each, were due to the airlines’ continued charging of credit card, debit card and online banking processing fees separate from their base fares, in contravention of the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), from Aug 10, 2019 to Sept 11, 2019.

“This is the second time AirAsia and AirAsia X have been found not in compliance with MACPC’s requirement,” said the commission.

Meanwhile, MA Sepang was penalised RM856,875 due to its failure to meet MAVCOM’s targets as stipulated under the Airports Quality of Service Framework (Airports QoS Framework) during the second quarter of 2019.

Mavcom said the airlines and MA Sepang have been informed of their respective financial penalties on Jan 16, 2020. – Bernama