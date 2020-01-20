Minister to probe contract non-renewal of two Sibu doctors

SIBU: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has assured that he will look into the case of two young medical officers (MOs) here, whose contracts were not renewed.

“It’s unfortunate this has happened. I will immediately investigate this matter to get to the bottom of it. What more when we are in need of medical officers with talent and credibility,” he told reporters when met at the closing of the Antibiotic Fun Run 2020 in Serdang, as reported by a national news portal yesterday.

The two doctors in question, Dr Wong Woan Hui, 29, and Dr Bong Ing Hui, 30, were serving as MOs at Sibu Hospital when they were notified Nov 13 last year that their contracts were not being renewed.

Two others from Peninsular Malaysia were similarly affected.

Dr Wong graduated from University of Southampton while Dr Bong graduated from University of Aberdeen, UK.

“We are hoping to get back to our programme and complete our training because if we want to be a specialist in Malaysia, we have to be trained in the government hospital under consultant and specialists.

“Specialist programme will take at least four years and when we started this programme, we were under a two-year contract. We thought that we could renew our contracts, but the government did not renew our contract and we were not given any reasons on the termination as we have good performance and have no disciplinary problems,” Dr Wong told a press conference here Saturday.