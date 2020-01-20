New village council to ensure right info disseminated – Rina

KOTA BHARU: The Federal Government has agreed to establish the Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP) in five states to ensure villagers receive accurate information on government policies.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the council is an enhancement to the current Village Community Management Council (MPKK) set up, formed in October 2018.

The new council will have chapters in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis and Sarawak.

“MPKKP is hoped to be agents of change when it comes to the dissemination of true and accurate information of the Pakatan Harapan government’s policies.

“The government wants accurate information to reach the grassroots level of society in a more clearer manner compared to how it was before,” she told reporters after presenting appointment letters to the members of the Kelantan chapter today.

A total 693 MPKKP members received their appointment letters in a ceremony that was also attended by South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) chairman Datuk Sazmi Miah, who now acts as Kelantan MPKKP coordinator and Kemubu Agriculture Development Authority (KADA) chairman Datuk Husam Musa.

“Each village will be represented by 13 council members and this is an effort to enhance the functions of the previous council, especially towards realising the aims of the Shared Prosperity Vision.

“The Federal Government is always ready to listen to the people’s problems,” she added. – Bernama