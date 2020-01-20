Papagomo heckled at KK airport

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Youth member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (pic) was involved in a fracas and shouting match with a group of men at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport last night.

Wan Muhammad, who is better known as Papagomo, was checking into a Malindo Air flight for Kuala Lumpur with his group when around 20 youths demanded that he apologise to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for allegedly tearing up his (Shafie) picture during the just concluded Kimanis by-election.

Facebook users have uploaded vidoes of the incident which showed some angry people heckling Pagagomo as they shouted “kau minta maaf la sama CM” (ask for forgiveness from the CM).

Papagomo tried to fight back but was held back by those near him.

Police rushed to the area and Papagomo managed to enter the departure gates.

A picture of Papagomo allegedly tearing Shafie’s picture had made its round on social media during the Kimanis election.

Kota Kinabalu City police chief Assistant Commissioner Habibi Manjinji said that the matter had been settled and confirmed that a report was lodged.

Papagomo was in Sabah to support the election campaign of Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin who won the seat with a 2,029-vote margin over Datuk Karim Bujang of Warisan.