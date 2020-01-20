Relocation of Indonesian capital: TDM gives govt security options

TAWAU: The Malaysian Army (TDM) has handed several options to the government in preparing the aspect of security in light of the relocation of the capital of Indonesia from the island of Jawa to Kalimantan by 2024.

Army chief General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said TDM saw the relocation of the neighbouring country’s capital as something positive, especially in terms of the growth of the country’s economy.

“However, when it involves economic expansion, the security elements must be emphasised to ensure it is free from cross-border crimes.

“It should be noted that this army only seeks and manages the budget and we follow the policy of the government. That is why we have given the options to the government on the deployment of personnel and others in this regard,” he said when launching the TDM Battle Group Convoy in conjunction with the 87th Army Day Celebration (HTD) here yesterday.

Ahmad Hasbullah said TDM was prepared to provide insights from the aspect of security and was confident the government would wisely address and evaluate the actual situational needs in the matter. — Bernama