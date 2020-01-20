Sadar committee formed to look into Sri Aman division’s development

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has formed the Sri Aman Development Area (Sadar) Committee to look into the development of Sri Aman division.

He said the committee, which was formed following a discussion with elected representatives, will be headed by Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

“I had a discussion with state and federal elected representatives and they suggested a new approach whereby development in Sri Aman division can be coordinated from the aspects of agriculture, tourism, connectivity, infrastructure, water and electricity supply and so on.

“The elected representatives have agreed on the formation of Sadar and appointed Datuk Seri Rohani (Abdul Karim) as the chairperson of this committee,” he said at a dinner held in conjunction with the ‘Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat’ (Sri Aman Division) Programme held at Sri Aman Civic Centre last night.

He said Sadar would assist the Sarawak government to look into how best to improve certain industries in Sri Aman division.

“For instance in Lubok Antu, we can, through Sadar, look at how best to upgrade the tourism and agriculture industries there.

“This is because right now, not only is there a new road but we are also constructing the Batang Lupar Bridge near Sri Aman which is now in the tender process,” he said, adding that Sadar will be working together with State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak and related government departments and implementing agencies.

He gave his assurance that the division will be continuously developed with around RM30 million worth of projects approved to upgrade Simanggang town alone.

“We have approved several projects in Simanggang including the Sri Aman Waterfront and now we are looking to build a seven-hectare park called ‘Taman Aman’ (Peace Park) which will be linked to Rumah Sri Aman (former British Residency).

“The Rumah Sri Aman will be converted into a museum and we will also upgrade the roads of Jalan Astana, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Abang Air and Jalan Resak,” he revealed.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Assistant Minister of Welfare, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.