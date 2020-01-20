Shafie Apdal accepts Kimanis by-election result as the people’s choice

KOTA BELUD: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he accepts the Kimanis parliamentary by-election result as it is the choice of the people.

The Warisan chairman also said that despite the defeat, the ruling government would continue to help the people in the constituency.

“I extend a thousand thanks to all voters in Kimanis who supported Warisan with over 10,000 votes, and we will continue to provide our support as the government of the day.

“We know the people also need help and support from the government, we are still the government,” he told reporters after attending the Kadamaian Christmas and New Year open house, as well as the opening of Kadmaian Square and the launch of the Kadamaian Development Plan in Kota Belud here yesterday.

When asked about the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) issue which was said to have been among the factors which caused the Warisan candidate to lose the contest, Mohd Shafie said the matter would be reviewed and discussed with the Home Affairs Ministry. Commenting further, Mohd Shafie said a post-mortem would be conducted in the near future to identify the factors which led to the loss.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election on Saturday saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, win by a majority of 2,029 votes, defeating his challenger, Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, from Warisan.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the coalition would conduct a post-mortem to identify the true cause of the defeat. — Bernama