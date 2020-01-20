Shahrir Samad, Ahmad Maslan to be charged tomorrow – MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abd Samad and Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan will be charged with corruption at the Sessions Court here, at 9 am tomorrow.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement here today said Shahrir will face one, while Ahmad, two charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Shahrir was detained at 11.22 am, while Ahmad was detained at 10.10 am, after both of them came to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to complete the final investigation process today, the statement said.

Both of them were later released on MACC bail.

Details of the charges will be made public after the court proceedings tomorrow. – Bernama