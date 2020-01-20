SK Benawa in Baram forced to close due to rising flood waters

MIRI: SK Benawa located in Baram was forced to close today due to the rising flood waters which started yesterday.

Baram Education Department (PPD) disaster officer Juk Epoi when contacted, confirmed the closure of the school and that the flood has affected 53 pupils and 20 staff including teachers.

“The school was closed today because the walkway the pupils used to go to the school was flooded. The bathroom and toilets for pupils staying at the boarding were also flooded,” he said.

To avoid any untoward incident, Juk said the school decided to not operate today.

Other schools reported to have been flooded as of 8am today but still operated were SK Long Teru, SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Jegan, SK Long Panai, SK Sungai Bain and SK Kuala Tutoh.

Meanwhile, Miri Fire and Rescue station chief Law Poh Kiong in a statement this morning said the water level at the school has increased steadily since 8am.

“The water level had increased from 10 inches to 40 inches and that it continues to rise,” he said

Law said Bomba had received information that a total of 11 areas in Baram were flooded as at 8am today when compared to only nine yesterday.

The areas are at Lubok Mulong, Long Jegan, Long Panai, Long Ikang, Long Teru, Long Loyang, Kuala Bok, Benawa, Kuala Tutoh, Long Tabing and Nanga Lait in Tinjar.

“The water levels are most of these areas are rising except at Long Jegan, Long Panai and Long Loyang where the water levels are stagnant as of 8am,” Law said.