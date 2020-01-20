Throw solid support to GPS in next state polls, Manyin tells Bidayuhs

TEBEDU: A call has been made for the Bidayuh community to give their fullest support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates contesting in the 12th Sarawak state election.

In making this call, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said the Bidayuhs must be aware of the latest political trends – namely Pakatan Harapan (PH) losing in by-elections in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

He added that although PH could give GPS a strong fight in the next state election, the recent by-elections showed the declining popularity of the PH, which took helm of the federal government after the general election in May 2018.

“The PH has not kept and honoured many of its promises. Come election, reject them and vote for GPS candidates,” he spoke at the opening of a suspension bridge at Kampung Temong Mura on Saturday evening.

The event also marked the completion of floor-tiling works on the longhouse.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman and also a senior vice-president of GPS’ backbone party Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), stressed about the importance for the Bidayuhs to be politically-united.

As a small population, he reminded the community that they could not afford to be split; otherwise, they would be left behind.

On another matter, Manyin pledged to provide all the primary schools in his constituency with computers and printers.

In this regard, he said nine primary schools have been provided with computers and printers since last year, allowing the pupils to learn and use the equipment.

He also said SK Temong, a primary school plagued with overcrowding, would be relocated to a new site soon.

Manyin also told the 600-strong people who attended yesterday’s event, that Tebedu had seen a lot of infrastructure development throughout his 25-year tenure as its elected representative.

“The (Tebedu) constituents are now enjoying good roads, electricity supply and other modern amenities.”

Nonetheless, he advised his constituents not to be carried away by these modern amenities; rather, they should continue working to upgrade their household economy and place priority on their children’s education.

Manyin was also happy that almost 90 per cent of churches and longhouses in Tebedu had undergone tiling works, utilising the Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds allocated through him, and he hoped to see tiling works on the other remaining villages to reach completion this year.

Also present that day were political secretary to chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada, and Serian Resident Tuah Suni.