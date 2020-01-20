Unknown man scales 100m tower in Bukit Memaloh, rescuers in desperate bid to save him

KANOWIT: An unidentified man has climbed up a telecommunication tower at Bukit Memaloh here at 7am today and has refused all attempts to coax him down for the last nine hours.

Personnel from the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department, the police and the Kanowit Hospital are at the scene.

The rescuers have set up a safety net near the base of the tower.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department head Arrahman Chik said they were contacted by the police at about 8.20am to help coax the man down from the tower.

“He is still on the tower and he has been behaving aggressively, throwing objects like screws at the personnel who are trying to save him. The poor weather is also a challenge for us because the tower is wet and slippery,” he said.

Arrahman said the unidentified man would climb higher up the tower when the rescuers tried to reach him.

