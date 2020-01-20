Warisan denies involvement in Papagomo airport incident

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has denied any involvement in an incident involving UMNO Youth exco member Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, or better known as Papagomo, at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) yesterday.

Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua said the party had no knowledge of the incident until it went viral.

He said Warisan would never support thuggery because it was not the accepted culture here.

“Although Papagomo has previously shown such behaviour which had led to dissatisfaction from many quarters, this does not mean that we should stoop as low as him.

“Warisan will never compromise when it comes to thuggery,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that Muhammad Azri was confronted by a group of people at the airport as he was about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

It is understood that the group had confronted Muhammad Azri after he had allegedly ripped up a picture of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal while campaigning in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election. – Bernama