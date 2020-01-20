Warisan will learn from mistakes in Kimanis – Junz

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will learn from its mistakes in the Kimanis by-election and imporve for the future of Sabah, said its vice president Datuk Junz Wong (pic).

“With a heavy heart, we have to accept defeat and respect the decision of the people who have protested against the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).”

Junz, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, said Kimanis is always going to be a tough fight as it is the stronghold of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“But, we will learn from our mistakes in Kimanis and improve for the future of Sabah.

“Most importantly, we have to continue to work harder to touch the hearts and listen to the voices of our fellow Sabahans,” he said.

BN has retained the Kimanis parliamentary seat after winning the by-election with a majority of 2,029 votes.

BN’s candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin polled 12,706 votes against Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang, who garnered 10,677 votes on Saturday.