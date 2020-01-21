Two motorcyclists killed in separate accidents

KUCHING: A 67-year-old man was killed in an accident at Mile 17 of Jalan Kuching- Serian here, which struck at 8.45pm yesterday.

The elderly motorcyclist was identified as Tiong Joseph Rijim, from Kampung Panchor Dayak at Mile 27 of the old Kuching-Serian Road.

It is said that he had crashed into another motorcycle, ridden by a 26-year-old man from

Taman Samarindah in Kota Samarahan.

According to Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga, the elderly motorcyclist succumbed to serious head and bodily injuries, as confirmed by Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) paramedics.

The younger motorcyclist was unhurt.

The police called upon the public or other motorists who might have witnessed the accident to come forward and lodge a police report at the Padawan District police station (traffic division).

Meanwhile, an earlier accident that struck at Mile 24 of Tapah Junction, Jalan Kuching-Serian at 7.30am, claimed the life of another motorcyclist.

Cobble Dop, 58, from Kampung Maang at Mile 24 of Jalan Kuching-Serian, was heading towards Tapah junction when he was run over by a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD), driven by a 38-year-old teacher, who was heading to Serian from Kuching.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on site by the paramedics.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.