Ahmad Maslan charged with failing to declare RM2 mln received from Najib to IRB

KUALA LUMPUR: Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was charged in the Sessions Court here today with failing to declare RM2 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and to giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

However, he pleaded not guilty to both the charges after they were read out to him before judge Azman Ahmad.

On the first charge, he was accused of money laundering by failing to declare his real income in Borang Nyata Cukai Pendapatan Bagi Tahun Taksiran 2013 (Income Tax Statement for Assessment Year 2013), which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former Deputy Finance Minister was charged with committing the offence by failing to declare an income of RM2 million, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities which he received from Najib through a AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27 and which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Ahmad was also charged with giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by its investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Norzilati Izhani Zainal @ Zainol prosecuted, while lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh represented Ahmad. – Bernama