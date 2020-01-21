Bird’s nest export poised to hit RM1.5 billion — Salahuddin

PETALING JAYA: The export value of Malaysia’s swiftlet nest is expected to increase to RM1.5 billion this year from RM1.1 billion last year, said Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the increase in the value of the export was due to Malaysia’s ability to produce quality swiftlet nests and its leading position in the export market, especially to China.

“This (RM1.5 billion) is the export target value of the clean and raw swiftlet nests.

However, I encourage companies processing clean swiftlet nests to move downstream by turning them into health and beauty products.

“These products are in high demand in the Chinese market. Besides China, which is the main export market for bird’s nest, we are also marketing to Vietnam and Taiwan and even plan to expand to other countries,” he told reporters after opening the Raw Unclean Edible Birdnest Processing Centre, owned by Netfarm International Sdn Bhd here yesterday.

Salahuddin said the government is always trying to help the bird’s nest entrepreneurs and hoped to use the latest processing technology in line with the country’s initiative to expand the use of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 in the manufacturing sector to increase productivity.

“To date, about 2,000 swiftlet nest premises have received myGAP (Malaysian Good Agricultural Practice) certification compared to 11,000 registered premises.

“We will help more swiftlet nest premises to obtain the myGAP certification which guarantees the bird’s nests are of good quality and complies with the protocol,” he said.

According to Salahuddin, the swiftlet nest premises certification would not only enhance the export value but also create job opportunities and lucrative income for those involved in the industry. — Bernama