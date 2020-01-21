Bruneian killed in horror crash on Tedungan-Limbang road

MIRI: A Bruneian man was killed while a couple sustained serious injuries when their cars were involved in a head-on collision at KM35 of the Tedungan-Limbang road earlier today.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Pengiran Abdul Azim Pengiran Ismail from Kampung Mulaut Brunei.

The couple were identified as Abd Ishak @ Ismail Ubam, 74, and his wife Aminah Abdullah, 72. The duo were also Bruneian.

“The deceased was travelling to Limbang from Tedungan while the couple’s car was coming from the opposite direction.

“Upon reaching KM35 of Jalan Tedungan Limbang, the deceased was believed to have lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a sharp bend, causing him to veer into the opposing lane, crashing into the couple’s car,” said Alexson.

The impact caused the deceased’s car to be split into two.

“He sustained serious injuries to the chest and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The couple also sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Limbang Hospital,” he said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.