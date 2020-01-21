CM working on more initiatives, new formula to assist the less fortunate

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is in the midst of coming up with a new formula to assist the less fortunate in Sarawak.

He said at the moment, he is currently studying how the Sarawak government could help the poor.

“I’m looking for a formula and now, I’m still studying it. I will announce the results at a later date,” he said at the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s (SEDC) Integrity Day held at a leading hotel here today.

He said one of the formulas included developing the state’s public transportation system such as the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system and hydrogen buses.

He also pointed out that a good public transportation system, which is quite weak in Sarawak, waqs crucial to relieving traffic congestion.

“Yesterday we drove from Sri Aman to return to Kuching and upon reaching Kota Samarahan at around 4pm, I could see that there was a very long traffic jam.

“I had also asked Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin to try the public bus in Kuching where he waited for two hours. He went on the ground to take the public bus in Miri as well.”

Apart from that, he said he was informed that a man in Miri had to spend more than RM60 per day on bus fares alone.

“That is why I want to improve our public transportation system so that we can be more systematic and it will be one of the formulas I will be using to assist the poor,” he remarked.

Abang Johari hoped that through his efforts of ‘revenue re-engineering’ to increase Sarawak’s income, the state government would be able to carry out new initiatives and in turn lighten the people’s burden.

“Hopefully, our blessings (rezeki) increase in terms of the state’s income.

“For us in Sarawak, I feel that our future is bright and that is why I touched on ‘revenue re-engineering’ as there are many things that can generate income for the state and with this income, we can promote stronger economic development,” he said.

Also present at the event were Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and general manager Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir.