SIBU: A man was killed in an accident at Jalan Salim/Stabau near here yesterday.

Acting Fire and Rescue Department Sibu chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said his side received a distress call at 3.50pm.

The victim, aged 65, was pronounced dead on site by the paramedics.

“Upon reaching the location, a car was found to have crashed into a tree at the roadside.

“Upon arrival, my men also discovered that the victim had been taken out of the car by passers-by,” he said in a statement.