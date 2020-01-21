Govt allocates RM70 mln for MPKKP in five states

KUALA TERENGGANU: The government has allocated RM70 million for the setting up of the Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP) in five states this year, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said the allocation was for allowance payment to the MPKKP chairmen and secretaries in Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis and Sarawak.

“A total of 8,587 MPKKPs have been set up, involving a total membership of 111,631 people in the five states. The Federal Government has allocated allowance payment of RM500 to the chairman and RM300 to the secretary.

“We hope that the elected MPKKP members will be able to disseminate and provide clearer information on polices introduced by the federal government, especially on the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he told reporters after presenting appointment letters to the Terengganu MPKKP members here today.

The government, she said, had also allocated RM50 million to be given as grants for the implementation of activities and programmes in the villages.

She said in Terengganu alone, a total of 1,046 MPKKP had been set up in eight parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Also present was Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad, who is also Terengganu MPKKP coordinator. – Bernama