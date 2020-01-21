Health screenings at KKIA in place as coronavirus concerns intensify

KOTA KINABALU: Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said that the Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon has assured her that screening is being carried out at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport for people arriving from places that are affected by the coronavirus, such as China.

She told reporters that Poon has expressed his concern on the matter and has assured her that he will personally visit KKIA to check if all the screenings are being conducted as he has instructed.

“I was told that screening is ongoing,” she said.

The screening will be carried out by the Sabah Health Department.

She told reporters this after attending the memorial service for World War II victims at Taman Peringatan Petagas.

She was representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Haji Apdal at the event.

Two days earlier, Christina also mentioned that she has met a couple from the place most affected by the virus, which is in Wuhan, China.

“They told me that they are reluctant to go back,” she told reporters.

She added that she told the couple they could stay back and continue to enjoy everything Sabah has to offer, including its seafood.

The coronavirus was first detected in the city of Wuhan on Dec 31 and has global health experts worried.

It has been reported by the international media that doctors have confirmed human-to-human transmission and that 14 healthcare workers have been infected.

There have been four deaths reported (CNN International) and 300 people who have been infected by the new virus so far in China.