Influenza forces closure of two classes in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Two classes in as many schools in Penang have been closed after some of the children were found to have come down with influenza.

One of these is a Year Two class in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kai Chee in Sungai Dua, Butterworth, which will remain closed from today to Sunday, said Penang Education Department director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad.

He said four pupils in the class were found to have the disease.

The other is a pre-school class in Sekolah Kebangsaan Pinang Tunggal, Kepala Batas, which will remain closed until Thursday, he said, adding that the class was closed last Friday.

Abdul Rashid also said that two Year Two classes in SJKC Li Hwa in Butterworth which closed on Jan 8 were reopened today.

“As of today, 226 children in 110 primary and secondary schools in Penang have come down with influenza so far,” he told Bernama, adding that seven women teachers from as many schools had also come down with influenza. – Bernama