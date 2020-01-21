It never crossed my mind to jump party – Zuraida

PUTRAJAYA: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin today refuted the allegation that she has submitted an application to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), saying that it never crossed her mind to jump to another political party.

“It is not true. There is no such application.

“It never crossed my mind to do so because when we are on the right track, there will be no issue of where we are,” she told reporters after launching the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) 2019 Achievement Report Card here today.

Zuraida said this when asked about a viral letter purportedly addressed to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for her to join Bersatu.

The Ampang MP, who is also Minister of Housing and Local Government, however, said she had no intention to lodge a police report on the spread of the letter, citing it as a trivial matter and common occurrence in politics.

In KUALA TERENGGANU, Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun also refuted the allegation, saying that she believed it was a piece of fake news.

“Zuraida is a minister and vice-president of PKR. If there is an application from her to join Bersatu, this will definitely be discussed in Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council meeting,” she told reporters after presenting the appointment letters for new members of the Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP) today. – Bernama