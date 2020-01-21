Liew: Power of Sabah, Sarawak’s TYTs in appointing Judicial Commissioners to be restored

KOTA KINABALU: The power of the Sabah and Sarawak’s Tuan Yang Terutamas (TYTs) in appointing Judicial Commissioners to hear cases in Borneo will be restored, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Liew said the Special Cabinet Committee to Review the Implementation of the MA63 chaired by the Prime Minister alongside the Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak with their respective Attorney-Generals has agreed to this matter.

“It is one of the 17 matters upon which consensus has been reached between the federal government and

state governments of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a press statement today.

Liew noted that there have been many calls of late for the powers of Sabah and Sarawak’s TYTs in appointing Judicial Commissioners to hear cases in Borneo to be restored.

Following the consensus reached between the federal government and state governments of Sabah and Sarawak on the matter, Liew said the Attorney-General’s Chambers has been tasked to engage the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court and together resolve the matter.

“This restoration of power will facilitate Bornean representation in hearing cases filed in Borneo. Judges with Bornean judicial experience are essential in ensuring justice is delivered without fear or favour in cases involving unique Bornean local conditions and customs.

Liew said the federal government is conscious of Bornean rights and powers and will tirelessly continue to ensure Sabah and Sarawak become territories that enjoy equal partnership in the Federation.