Ministry utilises Integrated Enforcement Management System

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has begun to fully utilise the Integrated Enforcement Management System (IEMS) yesterday to conduct price checks on goods.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said through the system the enforcement of price of goods will be more structured, while the implementation of the IEMS nationwide would be done in stages.

“With this system, the previous manual implementation will be replaced with a more sophisticated electronic system with programmed tools,” he said after launching the Integrated Enforcement Management System here today.

He said the system would also reduce human error, streamline records and avoid negative perceptions that the summon amount could be manipulated.

“The system will be implemented in six states, namely the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Melaka, Selangor, Perlis and Negeri Sembilan and it will be implemented throughout the country in stages,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry’s enforcement officers inspect between 700,000 and 800,000 premises annually and issue between RM3.5 million to RM4 million worth of compounds a year.

He said failure to display price tags and using the old weighing tool was among the most common offences committed by traders.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said 16 kinds of goods were priced under the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with this year’s Chinese New Year celebration, an addition of three items compared to 13 during the same festive season last year.

The three additional items are red chilli, tomatoes and potatoes imported from China.

Among the items listed under the price control scheme are live chicken, standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned with feet, head, liver and and gizzard or any part thereof), super chickens (slaughtered and cleaned without feet, head, liver and gizzard), grade A, B and C chicken eggs (by weight each), imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China not including Beijing cabbage) and Chinese garlic, white pomfret, large white prawns, live pigs, pork (belly) and pork (meat and fat).

Saifuddin Nasution said the pricing of goods for the states was made in accordance with the current market price and took into account the change in prices, especially for imported goods.

He was also satisfied with the prices of goods at NSK Trade City which was deemed to be very low in conjunction with this year’s festive celebration.

“The price tags are clearly displayed. The price reduction when selling the goods is very significant, for example red chillies should be sold for RM13 per kilo, but instead is offered at RM8.88,” he said.

He said inspections would be conducted by his ministry from time to time at selected premises throughout the duration of the scheme.

Prices of goods will be monitored from Jan 20 to Feb 2. — Bernama