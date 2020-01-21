Old folk enjoy early Lunar New Year celebration

KUCHING: Residents of En Yuan Old Folks’ Home in Petaling Jaya recently enjoyed an early Lunar New Year celebration courtesy of Three Legs Brands Company (Wen Ken Marketing [M] Sdn Bhd).

Wen Ken Group business director Chris Lim and his staff presented angpows, Three Legs goodies bags, groceries, diapers, Three Legs Cooling Water and Three Legs medicinal products to 33 elderly residents during the event.

“They were happy to receive the angpows and festive goodies prepared by Three Legs’ staff,” said the statement from the company.

Three Legs senior marketing manager Jason Hong said: “Love and gratitude have always been the value of Wen Ken. We believe in giving back to the community.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to bring festive cheer and show our appreciation to the elderly and the less-fortunate folk during the festive season.”

Established in 2017, the En Yuan Old Folks’ Home accommodates mostly senior citizens who are without family members to support them in their old age.

The home aspires to provide more than 60 elderly people with love and care.

At present, it does not have any benefactor.

It relies on donations from individuals and companies to cover its monthly expenses.