One Jesselton Waterfront to be key driver for AQRS’ long-term earnings

KUCHING: The planned One Jesselton Waterfront in Kota Kinabalu is expected to be a key driver for Gabungan AQRS Bhd’s (AQRS) long-term earnings, analysts observed.

Of note, One Jesselton Waterfront is a mixed development with a net sale value (NSV) of RM1.827 billion with integration of tourism oriented development. It is located at the northern fringe of Kota Kinabalu, at the former Kota Kinabalu Port area.

Following a meeting with AQRS, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research) noted that the planned mixed waterfront development is underpinned by its strategic features which are strategic location, absence of comparable competitors, and high number of tourists to Kota Kinabalu.

It also pointed out that the Kota Kinabalu International Airport serves the second highest number of tourists after KLIA. The waterfront is also sandwiched between two important marine hubs which are Kota Kinabalu Ferry Terminal and Terminal Ferry Pasar Besar Kota Kinabalu.

“Upon its completion, the development is expected to generate NSV of more than RM1.8 billion and potential recurring annual income of RM70 million,” MIDF Research said.

Meanwhile, on AQRS’ work for the LRT3, the research team noted that the group’s earnings shrank 33.6 per cent y-o-y in the third quarter of the financial year 2019 (3QFY19) due to lower work progress of LRT3.

“Moving forward, we anticipated better contribution from LRT3 due to better work progress in 4QFY19, and more efficient cost management.

“The work progress of LRT3 is expected to peak in 2HFY20. As of September 30, 2019, AQRS outstanding construction order book stood at RM1.8 billion, which will provide earning visibility until 2022,” it said.

On AQRS’ property division, MIDF Research said the contribution from this division is still subdued.

“AQRS has seen 30 per cent of its luxury residence project, The Peak, in Johor Bharu sold. Apart from that, PRIMA Gambang is expected to complete in 2HFY20 and PPSAS is expected to complete later this year. Property segment will continue to contribute to AQRS’s earnings despite the stagnant growth in revenue,” it added.

In view of the prevailing construction sector headwinds, MIDF Research said AQRS is expected to focus and leveraging on their current portfolio in order to generate more income and achieve better margins.

As such, the research team retained its ‘buy’ call on the stock.