PKR S’wak backs Zuraida over show-cause letter, wants internal bickering to end

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has expressed its full support to party’s vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, following the decision by PKR’s disciplinary committee to issue a show-cause letter to her over alleged misconduct.

“We in Sarawak note with alarm that the PKR disciplinary committee has convened to issue a show-cause letter to Zuraida.

“Although it is no secret that Zuraida has always been supportive of PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s efforts to develop and strengthen the party from within, this misconceived action by the disciplinary committee might be misconstrued, in that the action against Zuraida is a continuation of internal party strife,” PKR Sarawak Information chief Desmond Kho said in a statement yesterday.

He said apart from throwing its support behind Zuraida, PKR Sarawak was calling for the party’s top leadership to end all bickering, adding that the result of the Kimanis by-election as well as those in earlier by-elections were clear messages from the electorate.

Kho believed that the show-cause letter was intended to stifle Zuraida, stressing that the move could be viewed as outright censorship by the party faithful and grassroots alike.

“The action by the party will not augur well amongst right-thinking people, and therefore PKR Sarawak calls for the party’s leadership to rescind the action and retract the disciplinary committee’s letter forthwith without any condition, to avoid any unnecessary negative view of the party in the public sphere.

“This also goes directly against the wishes of our beloved party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has stated in no uncertain terms, that the public is bored with the politicking within the party.

“It is without doubt that the disciplinary committee has the power to issue such a show-cause letter, but they are reminded that with great power, comes great responsibility and they will do well to retract their letter,” he said.

The show-cause letter to Zuraida was issued Jan 17 over purported comments made by her during a speech at a ‘Shared Prosperity Vision’ function in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8 last year.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was quoted as saying that Zuraida, who is the federal Housing and Local Government Minister, had 14 days from the date of the letter’s issuance to give her explanation, after which the committee would decide whether to hold a hearing or dismiss her from the party.