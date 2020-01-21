Road tax renewal issue: JPJ Sarawak strives to enhance systems

KUCHING: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is currently improving the integration of the ‘JPJ MySikap’ and Customs Information systems to solve issues revolving the renewal of road tax by car owners in Sarawak.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong told reporters yesterday that she had received a response from JPJ, following many complaints from car owners who faced difficulties in renewing road tax at the JPJ counters in Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

“Many car owners complained that when they approached JPJ counters in UTC to renew their road tax, they were asked to pay the Peninsular Malaysian rates, instead of Sarawak rates, despite their car bearing Sarawakian (registration) plates.

“After receiving the complaints, I personally approached JPJ and the (Federal Transport) Minister (Anthony Loke) regarding this matter and immediately on Jan 17, JPJ issued an official statement where it acknowledged this problem and stated that it was improving the system,” said Yong during a press conference held at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) headquarters here yesterday.

She acknowledged that JPJ Sarawak was also providing mobile service vans to go to the premises of car owners who wanted to renew their road tax, or motor vehicle licences.

“We’re very appreciative that JPJ has given such a swift response, but we hope that they could resolve this matter quickly considering the people’s unhappiness over the system and the way the procedure is being implemented,” Yong added.

She also called upon those who might be facing this issue to come to DAP, where the party would try to assist them, pending the improvement of the JPJ systems and for the department to increase its manpower to man the JPJ counters.

“Rest-assured that JPJ is making its best effort in resolving this issue so in the meantime, let us at DAP know and we will try our best to assist,” she said.