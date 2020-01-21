Rumour mill going into overdrive, says PKR sec-gen on PH-PAS alliance

KAJANG: It is a case of the rumour mill going into overdrive about an alliance between Pakatan Harapan and PAS, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Any attempt to bring PAS into PH would require the consensus of PH component parties, he said.

He was of the view that PH does not need PAS as a new ally of the ruling coalition.

“I see it as a political rumour (talk of an alliance between PH and PAS) but I do not see the reasons for PH to accept new membership,” he told reporters when asked about the matter today.

Earlier, Saifuddin Nasution had officiated the pre-launch of the Food Collection and Distribution Centre (PPPM) for the Food Bank Malaysia Programme in Bukit Angkat, Kajang here.

Rumours have been swirling around about a possible alliance between PH and PAS.

Yesterday, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub was reported as saying that there was no need for PH to bring PAS onboard.

Amanah is a splinter of PAS. PH is made up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah while PAS has forged an alliance with Umno in the hope of unseating PH in the next general election.

Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) was defeated by PH in the 14th general election in May 2018.

Umno and its coalition partners had been in power in the country since Malaysia gained independence in 1957. – Bernama