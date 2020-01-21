Sabah Health Minister confirms SK Stella Maris closure after six pupils test positive for H1N1

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon today confirmed the temporary closure of SK Stella Maris in Tanjung Aru, after six pupils in the school were tested positive for Influenza A (H1N1).

Speaking to reporters after an event at Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS), here, today, he said the case is under control and not serious.

“There are many ways to prevent the spread of the infection. Closing a school is one of them. The other way is to send these six pupils home, (and) confine themselves.

“It is not necessary to close the school, but action was taken by the district health office,” he said.

Meanwhile, state health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi who was met at the same event, revealed that the department is monitoring the cases on a daily basis.

“There is an increase of (Influenza A) cases recorded but it is not worrying. No need for schools to be closed.

“However, I was told that there was pressure from the PIBG (Parents-Teachers Association),” she said referring to the temporary closure of SK Stella Maris.

Dr Christina added the decision to close the school was made by the district health office.

“After this there will be criteria to be met before decisions are made about school closure. We will have more information about this later,” she concluded.

Dr Christina and Poon are expected to have a briefing with the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal about the issue.