Sekat aims to hold National Language Congress in Sarawak to discuss khat, Jawi issue (Video)

KUCHING: Seni Khat Action Team (Sekat) hopes to hold the National Language Congress here in February to discuss the teaching of Jawi and khat in schools.

Sekat secretary Arun Dorasamy told reporters after chairing the organising committee meeting this afternoon said they will announce the exact date of the congress soon.

“The congress will discuss in detail on Jawi and khat to be taught in all primary schools in the country, as well as the importance of the national language.

“Sekat, and Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Jawi Learning Special Committee has answered most of the inquiries made by the Sarawak non-governmental organisations (NGOs) attending this meeting,” he said.

Video by Roystein Emmor

Representatives of various Sarawak NGOs attended the meeting, including Sekat and Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Jawi Learning Special Committee. They are from the Sarawak Association For Peoples’ Aspiration (SAPA), United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) Sarawak, Dayak Rights Action Force, Kuching Indian Association, and the Malaysia Chinese Language Council, to name a few.

Malaysia Chinese Language Council representative Phung Teck Seng said the reason why Kuching, Sarawak was chosen to host the National Language Congress was because Sarawak’s religious and racial harmony, unity and tolerance was the best in Malaysia compared to the peninsula.

On top of that, he said another main reason was to bring up issues and to make clear federal policies which most of the time have always only been deliberated in the peninsula while many Sarawakians were left in the dark on them.

“So I think it is important for us to hear from Sarawak NGOs and its people on the issue of national language, particularly the jawi issue,” said Phung.

Meanwhile, Dong Zong Sarawak president Datuk Vincent Lau hoped that the congress would inculcate among Sarawakians the ability to appreciate the national language as the language of unity, and that there would not be any issue regarding the national language that could spoil the racial and religious harmony in Sarawak.

“I believe during this congress, we will discuss issues relating to the national language in particular, and maybe the issue of Jawi (lessons in schools) to be discussed and deliberated, plus other things.

“But the aim of this congress is to ensure that the national language is respected and liked by everybody, and becomes the language of all the races apart from the Malays.

“I understand that this (congress) will be reflected to the authorities so that they will notice and take note of the aspirations of the people in Sarawak,” he said.

SAPA president Dominique Ng thanked Sekat for proposing to host the congress in Sarawak.

“Sarawak has always been supposedly an equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia. So this issue affects Sarawakians as much as Sabahans and West Malaysians.

“So to put it into perspective and to have the congress in Bumi Kenyalang will allow, for the first time, national attention to come to Sarawak to understand Sarawak’s viewpoint directly rather than having national policies being imposed upon Sarawakians willy nilly, without even considering the feedback from Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had said recently that Sarawak would not entertain “petty issues” such as the teaching and learning of Jawi calligraphy in schools, but will instead focus on tackling the ever increasing cost of living.

Whether it is to learn Jawi or calligraphy, it would be up to parents on what is best for their children, he said.