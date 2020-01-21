SK Benawa in Baram remains closed as flood waters continue to rise

MIRI: SK Benawa in Baram remains closed today as flood waters continue to rise as of 8am today.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue station chief Law Poh Kiong, pupils at the boarding school have been directed to go back to their respective longhouses.

“The school was forced to close for two consecutive days due to the rising flood waters.

“Bathrooms and the bridge to the school have also been flooded which may pose danger to the pupils, thus the school remains closed today,” he said.

Yesterday, SK Benawa which has 53 pupils and 20 staffs was forced to close after flood water breached the dangerous level.

The water level in Tinjar and some parts of Baram increased since Sunday due to continuous heavy rain last week.

Other schools and longhouses reported to still be flooded this morning were SK Sg Bain, SK Long Panai, SK Long Ikang, SK Long Teru, SK Long Loyang, SK Kuala Bok, Lubok Mulong, Long Panai, Long Ikang, Long Teru, Long Loyang, Kuala Bok, Long Tabing, Nanga Lait and Sg Bain.

“Meanwhile, floods at SK Kuala Tutoh, SK Long Jegan, Kampung Long Jegan and SK Long Teran and Kampung Long Teran has receded,” said Law.